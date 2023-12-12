Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,675. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

