Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Baxter International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

BAX remained flat at $36.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

