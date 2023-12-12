Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. 102,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

