Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 986,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

