Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 574,499 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 652,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $563,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 638,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,388. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.