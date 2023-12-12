Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,866,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,130,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.