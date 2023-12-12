Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 462,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

