Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 162,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,789. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

