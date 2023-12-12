Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
