Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,100,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 28,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.