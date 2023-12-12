PointState Capital LP Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343,263 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up about 1.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 1.25% of Alcoa worth $75,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

