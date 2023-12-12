PointState Capital LP Makes New $10.11 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 344,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,363. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

