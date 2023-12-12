PointState Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,234,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,749,000. Fiserv accounts for about 3.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

