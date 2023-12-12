PointState Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 699,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,687,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.1% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

