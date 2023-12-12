Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,849,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.16. 294,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $178.58.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

