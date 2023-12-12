Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 259,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Axonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. 52,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

