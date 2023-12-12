Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,016 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.28% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 144,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 10,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

