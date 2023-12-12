Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 341,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.79% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stride by 2,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,601. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

