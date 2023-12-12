Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 509,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of HashiCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,059. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.