Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Wayfair worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.