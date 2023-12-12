Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fabrinet worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.65. 22,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,474. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

