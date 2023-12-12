Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $16.53 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.68. 156,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,105. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

