Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523,850 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $23,882,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,216,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 272.7% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,728,424,000 after acquiring an additional 309,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NOA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.