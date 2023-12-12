Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $33.80 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.62. 935,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

