Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $35.47 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Universal Display worth $35,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

OLED stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

