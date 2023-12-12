Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $71.99 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for 1.3% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Penumbra worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

