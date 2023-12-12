Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $102.41.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

