Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $13.71 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180,957 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,996 shares of company stock worth $34,006,355. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.74. The company had a trading volume of 282,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,257. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $229.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.