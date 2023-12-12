Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $12.92 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,340,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average of $204.33. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

