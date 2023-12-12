Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. 386,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,241. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,020 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,245. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

