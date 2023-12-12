Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,787,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,402,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,865,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $134.24. 394,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,218. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

