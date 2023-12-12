Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 253,100 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.72% of Calix worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

