Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 62,100 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.75% of Impinj worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 134.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 37,513 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $348,002,454.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 10,572 shares valued at $639,321. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 27,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

