Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $32,596,000. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.79. 748,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

