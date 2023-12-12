Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 148,400 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. 24,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,741.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,141,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,746,826.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,741.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,141,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,746,826.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

