Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Kornit Digital worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT remained flat at $18.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

