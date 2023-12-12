Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.41% of Glaukos worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 86,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,045. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

