Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 100,561 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,561 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.30% of Global Water Resources worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

