Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 28,400 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $162.02.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

