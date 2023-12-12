Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $368.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $371.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $355.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.37 and a 200-day moving average of $351.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.