Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.
