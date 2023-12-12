Port Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 161,397 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

