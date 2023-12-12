Port Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 147,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

