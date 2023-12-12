Port Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,984 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 594,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

