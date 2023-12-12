Port Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

