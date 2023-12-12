Port Capital LLC Buys 282 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.5% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $40,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
