Port Capital LLC Buys 282 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.5% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $40,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

