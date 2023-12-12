Port Capital LLC Has $22.16 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Glacier Bancorp worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,149,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,036,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,552,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

GBCI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 37,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

