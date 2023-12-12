Port Capital LLC Has $30.61 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 1.8% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 17,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

