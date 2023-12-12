Port Capital LLC Purchases 15,625 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 2.2% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Onto Innovation worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.06. 21,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,619. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

