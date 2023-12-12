Port Capital LLC Purchases 17,275 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.2% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $53,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,786 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,652. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

